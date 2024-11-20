(WSVN) - Ahead of the Thanksgiving season, the Transportation Security Administration has confirmed the items that will and won’t be permissible to carry through security.

TSA says anything that can be spoiled, spread, sprayed, pumped, or poured is not allowed.

The general rule applies: anything larger than 3.4 ounces must be in a checked bag. This includes any foods and drinks such as gravy, wine, apple cider, and canned fruits.

Items like baked goods, meats, stuffing, casseroles, and mac and cheese are allowed.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are also included.

Ice packs are also allowed for food and drinks that need to be kept cold. However, these foods must be frozen solid.

