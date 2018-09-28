Trump’s new $1.5M ‘Beast’ presidential limo comes with unprecedented security features

WASHINGTON (AP/WSVN) — President Donald Trump is riding around in a new set of wheels — with security features that could be straight out of a James Bond movie.

A sleeker version of the armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” is ferrying Trump around midtown Manhattan, where he’s attending the annual U.N. General Assembly session.

The U.S. Secret Service says the 2018 Cadillac was added to the fleet of presidential limos last week.

At $1.5 million, the Detroit Free Press calls the limo “one of the most exclusive, impenetrable and expensive cars in the world.”

The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018! pic.twitter.com/Ady0kISVy3 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 24, 2018

It looks like a stretched version of Cadillac’s XT6 sedan, but at 20,000 pounds, it might have more in common with a military tank when it comes to features.

The Free Press reports the car has 5-inch-thick bulletproof windows and 8-inch-thick armor plating, making its doors weigh as much as those on a Boeing 757 jet.

The limo also reportedly has a night-vision system, is sealed against biochemical attacks and is equipped with nearly bus-sized run-flat tires. It can fire tear gas, deploy a smokescreen and lay down an oil slick to thwart any vehicles chasing it. The car’s door handles can even be electrified to shock anyone attempting to get inside.

The vehicle also carries an array of medical supplies, including a refrigerator containing the president’s own blood type.

On Monday, the Secret Service tweeted a photo of the vehicle — and a double — parked at the Wall Street heliport in lower Manhattan. The caption said: “The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018!” The Secret Service is responsible for Trump’s personal safety.

The agency says the new Cadillac continues its legacy of providing “state-of-the-art technology and performance to its protective mission.”

