Trump when asked about pardons: ‘I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he may pardon deceased boxing great Muhammad Ali.

On a Friday morning, Trump spoke to reporters prior to his deaparture to Canada for the G-7 summit.

When asked about his recent pardons, Trump said, “I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali.”

Recently, Trump pardoned Alice Johnson, who was served more than two decades in prison due to drug offenses.

