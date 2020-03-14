Trump takes coronavirus test

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday at a press briefing at the White House that he has been tested for coronavirus.

He said he was tested Friday night and also had his temperature taken Saturday before entering the briefing room. Trump said his temperature was normal.

When asked when he would announce the results, he said that the test was sent to a lab and could take a day or two.

The White House doctor also took the temperature of the task force members before the group’s meeting today, an official said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

