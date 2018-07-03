Trump supports call for Walmart boycott over ‘Impeach 45’ clothing

(WSVN) - Some on social media are calling for a boycott of Walmart due to anti-Trump apparel on its website.

USA Today reports the big box retailer has both “Impeach 45” and “Impeach Trump” clothing for sale on its website, for both babies and adults.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

Trump supporter Ryan Fournier shared an image of a onesie to Twitter on Monday, asking Walmart, “Why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?”

Fournier’s tweet quickly spread, with supporters of the president retweeting his post with the hashtag “BoycottWalmart.”

Walmart released a line of clothes supporting the IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP!! Just another company that clearly wants to dig their own grave! Walmart YOU’RE DEAD TO ME! Bye bye!!! https://t.co/SoV7KEqDH4 — The Deplorable Choir (@DeplorableChoir) July 3, 2018

But as one person pointed out, Walmart also sells quite a bit of pro-Trump merchandise as well.

You're going to #BoycottWalmart who sells OVER 416 TIMES MORE MAGA items? Don't be ridiculous. This fake outrage is absurd. pic.twitter.com/YEROYl0cJq — PebblesJ (@Madison_Jourdan) July 3, 2018

Much of Walmart’s clothing line is produced by third-party companies, selling items on either side of the political spectrum, including apparel with the slogan “Make America Great Again” along with others that say “Donald Trump Speaks For Me.”

Walmart has not responded to calls for the boycott, but the “Impeach 45” onesie has since been removed from its website.

