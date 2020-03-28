Trump says he’ll issue ‘strong travel advisory’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s going to issue a “strong travel advisory” for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in lieu of a quarantine to combat coronavirus.

It wasn’t entirely clear whether the president even had the power to, as he suggested earlier, order a quarantine for the East Coast states. New York is the U.S. epicenter for the COVID-19. But Trump said earlier on Saturday that he was considering one after speaking with the governor of Florida, who expressed concern over New Yorkers traveling South.

The suggestion by Trump was met with confusion and anger from the governors of the three states. Trump tweeted later Saturday that a quarantine would not be necessary, after speaking with his coronavirus task for and governors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.