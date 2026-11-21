WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump doubled down Friday on his description of Vladimir Putin as a friend but said he “can’t speak” to whether the Russian president is a friend to the U.S.

Trump also insisted during a White House news conference that Putin wants peace with Ukraine, despite Russia’s continued aggression after invading more than four years ago. Asked about the most recent attacks — hours after Putin met with Trump in China — Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin share equal responsibility for the ongoing conflict.

“He’d love to end the war,” the U.S. president said of his Russian counterpart. But “you have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other, Zelenskyy and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it.”

During a wide-ranging news conference, Trump praised both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping after returning from China, where he participated in bilateral and trilateral meetings with his fellow heads of state.

Trump raised eyebrows on the trip with his warm greeting of Putin and repeated references to him as his “friend.” He made no effort in the White House briefing room to walk back the comments. And he noticeably sidestepped a specific question about whether he views Putin as a friend to the United States.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said, without expounding.

He shifted immediately to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin and repeated longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe that concluded that Russian agents sought to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election on Trump’s behalf.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”

“I’ve been dealing with Putin” since “the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” as Trump calls the Department of Justice investigation into the 2016 election. “It was a hoax made up by the Democrats” and “probably helped me win,” Trump said.

Trump praises relationship with Putin after major Russian attack on Ukraine

Trump spoke warmly of Putin just hours after Russia carried out a nighttime bombardment of Ukraine, killing at least eight civilians and wounding more than two dozen, Zelenskyy said. Russia fired more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, 27 of them ballistic and some carrying cluster warheads that scatter dozens of smaller bomblets across a wide area, the Ukrainian president said.

Putin had vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes this week that severely damaged the Kerch bridge linking occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland, which is vital to Moscow’s war effort. The Russian attack fit the pattern of heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks and added to uncertainty about the prospects for the talks brokered by Washington.

Meanwhile, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone also came down in Poland on Friday in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the incursion or the drills.

Despite Moscow’s latest aggression, Trump said Putin has expressed a desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end “by diplomatic means.” Trump said “there’s a real good chance” that a peace deal can be brokered.

Russia rejects Kushner’s claims of progress

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday that he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance’s Article 5, which holds that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

“I think we’ve gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5,” Kushner said. “And I think that that comes with at least what the Russians are saying, which is their intention is when this war is over to not have another war in the future.”

But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that even a “quasi-membership” of NATO for Ukraine would be unacceptable, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. Ryabkov said: “We discuss security guarantees primarily in terms of ensuring the security of our own country, and that’s what we’re talking about.”

When a reporter noted Russia’s pushback to Kushner’s statements, Trump brushed it off, saying that Moscow was unlikely to publicly confirm details from ongoing negotiations.

“It is also a public relations war. And we’ll say things and they’ll say things,” Trump said.

Trump said he didn’t want to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine “because we got to get a deal first.” He added that the U.S. will be involved when there is a deal.

Rubio rejects criticism that Trump embraces autocratic leaders

Trump insisted his relationships with the other world leaders is key to an eventual peace.

“You know, you’re very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stood on stage during Trump’s news conference and made brief remarks, echoed the president’s sentiments, pushing back against criticisms that Trump was embracing autocratic leaders as trusted allies.

“I want everybody to understand the relationships between heads of state are invaluable,” said Rubio, who traveled with Trump to Asia. “It sets the tone for the entire relationship. It sets the tone for our trade negotiators. It sets the tone for our diplomats.”

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