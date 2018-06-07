Trump nominates Miami-Dade judge to be US attorney

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge to be the next U.S. attorney for South Florida.

The White House said in a news release Thursday that Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan was the president’s choice to be the top federal prosecutor in a sprawling district stretching along Florida’s southeast coast from Vero Beach to Key West and includes Trump’s Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, and his Doral resort.

The position requires Senate confirmation. She would be the first woman in the position.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio applauded the nomination, saying in a statement, “I am pleased that the president has nominated Ariana Fajardo Orshan to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. She has over 20 years of experience serving in various capacities in South Florida’s legal community, and I strongly support her nomination. I am confident that she will honorably serve the people of South Florida.”

Fajardo Orshan was appointed to the bench in 2012 by Gov. Rick Scott, currently handling family matters. Before that, she was in private practice and previously served as an assistant Miami-Dade state attorney where she specialized in narcotics and organized crime prosecutions, according to the White House.

