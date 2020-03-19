Trump: Micky Arison to make Carnival cruise ships available for use in fight against coronavirus outbreak

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump said Micky Arison of the Carnival Corporation is offering up resources in the fight against the coronavirus.

The president said Arison will make Carnival ships available for use if needed in several cities.

“In addition to the big medical ships that you have coming, if we should need ships with lots of rooms, they’ll be docked in Los Angeles and San Francisco — different places,” the president said, so I want to thank Micky Arison. That’s Carnival Cruise Lines.”

