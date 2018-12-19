Trump gives federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — President Trump is giving federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve next week, according to a new executive order.

The president signed the order on Tuesday, which states, “All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Monday, December 24, 2018, the day before Christmas Day.”

Last year, Christmas Eve fell on a Sunday, so federal workers did not get the extra day off.

However, the order stipulates that some employees must still work that day “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

Read the full order on the White House website by clicking here.

