Trump drops in at supporters’ wedding at New Jersey golf club

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WSVN) — Two supporters of President Donald Trump got a big surprise at their wedding over the weekend.

According to Fox News, PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli tied the knot at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey over the weekend.

The spot is the same place where the couple got engaged two years ago, and the pair are fans of the commander-in-chief.

The couple was thrilled to see the Trump himself at their wedding.

Video shows the president giving the bride a hug, shaking hands with the groom and posing for pictures.

During Trump’s visit, the crowd could be heard chanting “USA! USA! USA!”

