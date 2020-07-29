Trump defends doctor who touts coronavirus cure

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote Dr. Stella Immanuel, who pushed hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the coronavirus.

“I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her,” Trump said Wednesday before leaving the White House for Texas.

Trump lashed out at social media companies for labelling her comments misinformation and removing the video that featured her: “I was very impressed by her. I know nothing about her, I had never seen her before, but certainly you could put her up and let her have a voice. So what they did is they took down their voice. Now, they seem to never take down the other side. They only take down conservative voices.”

“And with hydroxy, all I want to do is save lives,” Trump added.

