(WSVN) - Former President Donald Trump might be facing yet another indictment, this time in Georgia stemming from an investigation into allegations of election interference.

A district attorney in Georgia has launched a probe to determine whether Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. If charges are filed, this would mark his fourth indictment.

The decision on whether to proceed with an indictment is anticipated to be reached before the first of September.

Security measures have been significantly heightened at the Atlanta courthouse after recent death threats.

In preparation for potential arraignments, teams of experts have been dispatched to both New York and Miami to study and adapt advanced security protocols. The goal is to maintain order and safety during any legal proceedings that may arise from the ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, local authorities have announced a temporary road closure scheduled to commence on Monday and continue for a span of two weeks. The closure is part of a comprehensive security strategy to prevent any potential threats.

