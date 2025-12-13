(WSVN) - Many Cuban and Haitian migrants are set to lose their legal status by January.

The Trump Administration has announce that it will end America’s “Family Reunification Parole Program” for over a dozen Latin-American countries, including Cuba and Haiti.

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security said that there had been too many security gaps.

Migrants have until January 14 to apply for permanent residence, or adjust their status. Otherwise, those who have benefitted from the program will lose their status.

