(WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced it plans to end temporary protected status for Haiti.

The change would mean more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants already in the United States could face deportation.

The humanitarian program was scheduled to expire Feb. 3, 2026.

Unless additional legal challenges are filed and a judge grants a stay or temporary restraining order, the humanitarian program will come to an end.

