(WSVN) - Truly Hard Seltzer will be releasing flavored vodka.

Truly teamed up with spirits experts at Beam Suntory to create three Truly Flavored Vodka products.

The vodka flavors include Strawberry Lemonade, Wild Berry and Pineapple Mango.

Truly Flavored Vodka will be sold at select retailers across the U.S. in March and will come in 50-milliliter, 375-milliliter, 750-milliliter and 1-liter bottles.

