

Parts of I-95 in northeast Philadelphia crumbled after fierce flames torched a tanker truck, causing the northbound overpass to collapse.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, fire officials reported that a vehicle caught fire under the interstate.

Currently, all north and southbound lanes are closed for about three to four miles between Bridge Street and Academy Road, causing a traffic jam.

It remains unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries were caused.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.