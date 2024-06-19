LEHI, Utah (WSVN) — An act of road rage in Utah was captured on video, scaring a couple and leading police to cite a driver with a hit-and-run.

Kyle Rummens said a driver got a little too close for comfort. Now prosecutors are drafting up charges for a case of road rage.

“I mean, we were both just like shaking,” said Rummens.

Rummens said he and his partner were driving their Tesla near Salt Lake City when they caught sight of a ticked-off driver.

“I noticed this guy in our rearview mirror, and I just noticed him to be very agitated,” he said.

So agitated that he started ramming his truck in the back of the Tesla. The rearview camera caught the truck pushing it, 100 feet down the road, before pulling back and speeding away.

The couple pulled over and called 911. That’s when they saw the damage done to their car.

“You can see that, you know, there’s just a lot of scratches everywhere, and there’s some pretty major denting going on in here, and there’s a reflector that’s out,” said Rummens.

Police later caught up with the truck and cited the driver for a hit-and-run, and they said it was thanks to that video.

“The rear-facing dash-cam is really what saved us in this case,” said a police officer.

Now investigators are looking into whether more charges are warranted.

“We’ve now started to look at other potential charges that range anywhere from assault to criminal mischief, felony-type criminal mischief,” said Lehi Police Lt. Bart Smith.

Officials in Utah said they’ve seen an increase in these types of cases. Recently the state passed a bill that increases penalties for drivers who engage in road rage.

