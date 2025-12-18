PAPILLION, Nebraska (KMTV) — A Sapp Brothers truck driver’s quick thinking helped save a young boy who was found standing alone in a median at a busy Papillion intersection early in the morning.

Dash cam video shows the child, believed to be just 3 or 4 years old, standing alone in a median at Settlers Creek Drive and Cornhusker Road at about 5:30 a.m. in the rain, on November 8th. The boy was barely visible in the early morning darkness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KMTV’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Driver Ed Coleman spotted the child and immediately turned his truck around to help. Coleman wrapped a blanket around the boy and called police.

“And there’s this little boy he can’t be much older than 3 years old just standing in the middle of the road,” Coleman said during his call to police.

The child had a small bag with pull-ups and clothes with him, though it’s unclear if he or a parent packed it or why he was alone in the intersection.

Coleman kept the child warm and dry in his truck while waiting for police to arrive. He even let the boy watch a movie on his phone to keep him calm.

Officers arrived shortly after Coleman’s call. An hour later, police contacted Coleman to confirm the child’s parents had been located and he was safe.

