(WSVN) - A truck driver was killed when a tractor-trailer drove off an overpass outside of Dallas.

The truck landed on a service road below and burst into flames; the scene was caught on video.

Onlookers recalled the surreal moment when they saw the fiery wreck.

Anthony Reid and his wife Renee were among the many that witnessed the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

“None of this was burning yet either when it first happened,” said Anthony.

“I don’t know [it’s like] something you see in a movie,” said Renee. “[It was] literally instant.”

Nothing could have prepared them for what they saw.

“It was like slow motion, the truck coming down,” said Anthony. “You can’t believe there’s a truck coming down off the bridge and then boom.”

They were at an intersection in Dallas when an 18-wheeler suddenly flew off of an expressway and then burst into flames.

“The first thing I said was the driver,” said Renee. “Where’s the driver? The driver.”

The couple and other good Samaritans raced to try and save the driver, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

“My husband was like, ‘we have to go try to help,'” said Renee. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can do anything.'”

Officials said the vehicle collided with a car that was in front of it; that driver was unharmed and cooperated with police.

The cargo on the truck was mostly letters and packages from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

A USPS employee was on-site as he took pictures but it is not known if the truck belonged to the agency or if the driver worked for them.

“People started coming out of the car to see if they could go help, but it was just no way,” said Edith Pearson.

Pearson said the truck fell right in front of her as she was about to turn onto the road.

“Oh, my God, oh my God I almost turned here,” said Pearson. “I was right here. I went home and I just started crying. I felt like my life — I felt like I died with that person because it was so close.”

So many at the crash site thought of how precious life was as they let the shock set in.

“It was just horrible,” said Pearson.

“[The sad part is they’re] not coming home tonight,” said Anthony.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews are at the scene investigating the crash.

