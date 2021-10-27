(WSVN) - Brushing your teeth and tasting orange juice is now possible.

Tropicana created a toothpaste to fix the awful flavor that comes from mixing freshly cleaned teeth and sweet orange juice.

The new toothpaste doesn’t carry sodim lauryl sulfate, an ingredient that is reported to cause the taste.

Customers will not find the product in their nearest store, but should enter to win a tube by commenting on Tropicana’s Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.