(AP) — The National Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall are possible over parts of the central U.S. Gulf Coast in coming days.

The Miami-based center said Sunday afternoon that a storm system is brewing about 240 miles (385 kilometers) east-southeast of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Maximum sustained winds of the unnamed system have been clocked at 30 mph (45 kph) and the system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Potential Tropical Cyclone #Seven Advisory 1A: Disturbance Moving West-Northwestward. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2018

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.

The center says the system will gradually strengthen and is expected to become a tropical depression sometime Monday and a tropical storm by Monday evening. It says the system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

Elsewhere, forecasters say, storm are expected to develop over the nation’s midsection in coming days that could dump from 3 to 7 inches (8-17 centimeters) of rain in some areas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.