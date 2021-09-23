MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday were near 50 mph (85 kph) with additional strengthening expected. The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend.

THURSDAY 11 AM FORECAST CONE- Tropical Storm #Sam becomes the 18th named storm of the season. Now forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow. Leeward Islands should monitor the track of this system. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/fbazDvJy0Y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 23, 2021

The storm was centered about 1,745 miles (2,805 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and was moving west about 16 mph (26 kph).

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

