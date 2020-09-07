Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the central Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic, far from land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph) with modest strengthening expected over the next few days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Depression Seventeen becomes Tropical Storm #Paulette over the Central Tropical Atlantic. It is also the earliest 16th named storm of any Atlantic Season by 10 days. The previous record was Philippe which formed on September 17, 2005. @WSVN @7WEATHER pic.twitter.com/6Mki1b8Rrw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 7, 2020

The storm was centered about 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest near 3 mph (6 kph).

The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.

