Tropical Storm Melissa moving into open Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Melissa is moving away from the U.S. East Coast into the open Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane center in Miami says Melissa was still causing dangerous swells along much of the coast Sunday.

The storm was about 360 miles (580 kilometers) south-southeast of Halifax, nova Scotia, and was moving east-northeast at 17 mph (28 kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

As of the 11 am advisory, Melissa continues moving towards the ENE and producing dangerous swells along the Atlantic coast. No direct impacts to land are expected. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/mootSFzuwp — 7 Weather (@7Weather) October 13, 2019

Forecasters say parts of the Mid-Atlantic could see mild to moderate flooding around high tide. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Melissa was expected to weaken Sunday evening and become a post-tropical remnant by Monday.

