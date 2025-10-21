MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Melissa formed in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday as forecasters warned that heavy rain, flooding and strong winds could hit Haiti and Jamaica later this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for parts of Haiti, while the Jamaican government issued a tropical storm watch.

The storm on Tuesday morning was about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Port Au Prince, Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph). It was moving west at 14 mph (23 kph).

