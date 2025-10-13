MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorenzo formed Monday in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean and isn’t threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located about 1,095 miles (1,762 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 17 mph (27 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The storm was expected to turn northward on Tuesday, with some gradual intensification possible by midweek, forecasters said. The forecast track through Saturday shows Lorenzo staying out in the ocean and away from land.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.