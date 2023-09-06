SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on a path that would take it near the northeast Caribbean.

The hurricane was located about 1,130 miles (1,815 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current projections show it not making landfall but passing just northeast of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in September 2017.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Lee churned through the open waters of the Atlantic on Wednesday and was expected to develop into a hurricane as it approached the Caribbean.

The storm was located about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current projections show it not making landfall but passing just northeast of the British Virgin Islands, which is still recovering from hurricanes Maria and Irma in September 2017.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

It is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday and develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Lee continues to strengthen at a quick pace,” the center said, noting the storm was moving over very warm water and in a moist environment.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration warned in August that this year’s season would produce an above-normal number of storms. Between 14 to 21 named storms are forecast. Of those, six to 11 could become hurricanes, with two to five of them possibly becoming major hurricanes, the agency said.

In the Pacific, Jova strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane far off the southwest coast of Mexico and posed no threat to land. It was located some 565 miles (910 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph) with winds up to 130 mph (215 kph). The storm was expected to keep growing stronger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.