(CNN) — As forecasters warn of more dangerous flooding in the Carolinas from Hurricane Florence’s torrential rainfall, they’re also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Kirk in the Atlantic.

Kirk reached tropical storm-strength Saturday and was cruising west at about 23 mph, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday at 5 p.m.

The storm was about 645 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and posed no threat to land, according to the latest advisory.

5 pm advisory on "quick-moving" Kirk. Still a tropical storm with no change in strength. pic.twitter.com/SGgqIrUEkX — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 23, 2018

Kirk was packing sustained winds of almost 40 mph and its westward motion was expected to accelerate through Tuesday.

Kirk should strengthen but remain a Tropical Storm through midweek, when it’s likely to run into strong wind shear, causing the storm to weaken as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the Hurricane Center said.

