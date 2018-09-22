BLADENBORO, N.C. (AP) — Weather forecasters say Tropical Storm Kirk has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is moving rapidly westward.

Tropical Storm #Kirk Advisory 1: New Tropical Storm Forms Well South of the Cabo Verde Islands. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2018

In an 11 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Kirk was 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 14 mph (22.5 kph) with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (64 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward from the center up to 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the northwest.

Saturday 11AM: #Kirk expected to remain a tropical storm the next few days as it continues on its Westerly motion across the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/s4OrWwW0eB — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 22, 2018

Forecasters say it currently poses no threats to land.

