Tropical Storm Karen threatens Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Karen continues to move slowly northwestward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea.

Characterizing Karen as “disorganized” early Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm is around 180 miles (290 kilometers) west of St. Vincent and around 290 miles (465 kilometers) south-southeast of St. Croix, with top sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s moving northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jerry is 355 miles (570 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda with top sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph). It’s moving north-northwestward at 9 mph.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.