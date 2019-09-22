Tropical Storm Karen forms east of Windward Islands

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with Grenada and its territories, the National Hurricane Center said.

Karen is about 60 miles north of Grenada, with sustained winds of 40 mph, the center said in its latest advisory.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Tropical Storm #Karen Advisory 2A: Center of Karen Moving Into the Southeastern Caribbean Sea. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2019

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico – including Vieques and Culebra – and the British Virgin Islands, according to the advisory.

Karen is forecast to continue moving in a west-northwest direction Sunday, away from the Windward Islands, and move across the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday night and Monday.

The storm could bring enough rain to cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas, on the Windward and Leeward islands, the center said.

Karen will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm, the center said.

Trinidad and Tobago are no longer under a tropical storm warning, the center said.