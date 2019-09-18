Tropical Storm Jerry strengthens in the Atlantic; expected to become a hurricane

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Jerry continues to gain strength in the Atlantic and could become a hurricane by the end of the week.

Jerry, the 10th named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, was 575 miles east of the Leeward Islands at 5 a.m. on Thursday. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday night, the hurricane center said. It could get near the northern Leeward Islands, including the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, Friday into Saturday morning.

It’s too soon to tell if the islands will be affected, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Imelda is expected to dump up to 25 inches of rain in three days over parts of eastern Texas and Louisiana, the National Weather Service says.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.