Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic; expected to become a hurricane

(WSVN) - Hurricane season’s 10th named storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Tropical Storm Jerry at 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving at a steady speed of 13 miles per hour in the west-northwestward direction.

Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Friday as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

The forecast cone issued by the NHC shows a northward turn at some point before reaching the Bahamas.

