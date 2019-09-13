Tropical Storm Humberto forms near Dorian-ravaged Bahamas

MCLEAN’S TOWN, Bahamas (AP) — A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

New Tropical Storm Humberto will begin to turn East by Sunday and intensify to hurricane status as it aims for Bermuda. No impacts for So FL except for some downpours. pic.twitter.com/X3WmVeLhBF — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) September 14, 2019

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was located about 130 miles (209 kilometers) east-southeast Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph (10 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay offshore of Florida’s eastern coast, so a tropical storm watch is no longer in effect for the state.

