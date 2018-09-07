MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Atlantic off the western coast of Africa.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday night that Tropical Storm Helene was located about 405 miles (650 kilometers) east of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical depression 8 has been upgraded to tropical storm Helene as of 11 pm pic.twitter.com/pN1qsYWfco — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) September 8, 2018

Forecasters expect the storm to bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the Cabo Verde Islands on Saturday night and Sunday. Officials say heavy rainfall on the islands could produce life-threatening flash floods.

New tropical storm Helene to stay in open waters pic.twitter.com/qax4MdD4VJ — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) September 8, 2018

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 40 mph (65 kph) and it is moving west at 12 mph (19 kmh).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.