Tropical Storm Florence poses no current threat to land

(AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a new tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic will strengthen throughout the weekend but does not currently threaten land.

The center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory that Tropical Storm Florence was located about 225 miles (365 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Florence is moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). The storm’s maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) were expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

