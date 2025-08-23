MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from land and forecast to remain over the open ocean.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported that the storm was located about 325 miles (520 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda late Saturday night.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was headed north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph).

The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to pass “well east of Bermuda,” and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

