Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters said Tropical Storm Dorian was gathering strength Monday while approaching islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea, and could strike Puerto Rico and its neighbors as a minimal hurricane on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was issued for Grenada, Martinique, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Tropical Storm Dorian: Forecast cone

As of 5 a.m. EDT Monday, the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season was centered about 225 miles (365 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds are at 60 mph (85 kph).

There is plenty of dry dusty air ahead of #Dorian. In about 3 days, models show an increase in wind shear and the interaction with the mountains of Hispaniola could weaken the storm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #StormStation pic.twitter.com/vXkgluIRoF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 26, 2019

Latest forecast model tracks (often called "Spaghetti models") are showing more disagreement in future track of Dorian. pic.twitter.com/7sSAjLa478 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 26, 2019

