Tropical Storm Dorian likely to strengthen as it moves west

MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will strengthen as it moves through the Lesser Antilles.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm #Dorian Advisory 6: Dorian Strengthening. New Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches Issued. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2019

As of 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, the storm’s center was located around 375 miles (604 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds remained near 50 mph (80 kph).

5 PM advisory on Tropical Storm Dorian pic.twitter.com/lDH4FBV3oC — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 25, 2019

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados. Tropical storm watches were issued for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Additional watches and warnings could be issued later Sunday.

The advisory says Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the storm’s progress.

