Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic, expected to become hurricane

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and forecast models suggest it could strengthen into a hurricane.

As of Saturday evening, the system formerly known as Tropical Depression 5 was located about 2,000 miles away from South Florida.

Tropical Storm #Dorian Advisory 2: Now available on the NHC website. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2019

As of 5 p.m. the storm was located 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It is currently moving west at 12 mph.

Newly-formed Tropical Storm Dorian in the distant Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/P0rJn2rAAK — 7 Weather (@7Weather) August 24, 2019

As Dorian moves closer to the Lesser Antilles in the coming days, it is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane.

The formation comes as the topics continue to become more active this week, including an area of low pressure over Florida that could develop.

