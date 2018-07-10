MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say Tropical Storm Chris has reached hurricane strength while moving away from the U.S. coast in the Atlantic.

At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles (330 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (137 kph). It was headed northeast at 10 mph (16 kph).

Hurricane #Chris Advisory 17: Chris Finally Becomes a Hurricane While Moving Away From The United States. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2018

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

A front to the west and high pressure to the east will keep "Chris" over open waters. Rough surf and Choppy seas for the Eastern Seaboard. Could intensify to a cat 2 by Wednesday. A worry for the shipping lanes. @7weather pic.twitter.com/tKo080QfT2 — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) July 10, 2018

Weather officials said in a release that the storm could produce heavy surf and create life-threatening rip currents. Local officials were advised to monitor the storm’s movement.

It was expected to gain strength Tuesday and Wednesday before weakening Thursday.

