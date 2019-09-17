Tropical Depression Ten forms in the Atlantic

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Advisories for Tropical Depression Ten were issued at 11 a.m., Tuesday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.

The depression was around 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, forecasters said.

In the short term, it’s forecast to become a tropical storm later today. A hurricane is possible by Friday.

The next name on the list is Imelda.

NHC is also on top of Hurricane Humberto in the Atlantic, which may pose a threat to Bermuda. It’s currently a category 2 storm with 100 mile per hour winds, as of the 11 a.m. advisory.

