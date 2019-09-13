Tropical Depression 9 forms near the Bahamas

Tropical Depression 9 has formed near the Bahamas.
According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and is heading northwest at 8 miles per hour.
The storm is forecasted to become a tropical storm on Saturday. Once it does, it will be named Humberto.
A Tropical Storm Warning is curently in effect for the Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Jupiter Inlet to Flagler-Volusia County line.
