Tropical Depression 9 forms near the Bahamas

Tropical Depression 9 has formed near the Bahamas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 5 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and is heading northwest at 8 miles per hour.

Tropical Depression Nine forms (former "potential storm") pic.twitter.com/FtWBTSU5gA — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 13, 2019

The storm is forecasted to become a tropical storm on Saturday. Once it does, it will be named Humberto.

A Tropical Storm Warning is curently in effect for the Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Jupiter Inlet to Flagler-Volusia County line.

