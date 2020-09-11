Tropical Depression 19 forms over Bahamas; Tropical Storm Watch issued for South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for South Florida following the formation of Tropical Depression 19 over the Bahamas.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory Tropical Depression 19 was located 80 miles east-southeast from Miami; moving towards the west-northwest at 8 mph.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami the storm is expected to move across South Florida tonight into Saturday. Resident can expect times of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Sep 11 @ 540pm – Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible tonight into tomorrow from a newly formed tropical depression over the Bahamas. #flwx pic.twitter.com/WOknYW8Ynh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 11, 2020

