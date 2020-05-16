Tropical Depression 1 forms off FL coast, storm watch issued for N Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that a low pressure system just off the coast of east-central Florida has become a tropical depression and that a tropical storm watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast.

In a 5 p.m. update, meteorologists said the storm is located about 125 miles (200 km) east of Melbourne, Florida. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

The first TROPICAL DEPRESSION of the season has formed 125 miles East of Melbourne, Florida. No threat to South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ctutmmMjnJ — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 16, 2020

The storm, which has been named Tropical Depression One, is moving north-northeastward at 13 mph (20 kph). It’s forecast to keep the same track, which means the tropical depression will be offshore, but parallel to, the east coast of Florida. After that, the track is less clear.

“The system should gradually strengthen during the next couple of days as it remains over the Gulf Stream current and in relatively low wind shear conditions,” the NHC wrote.

But because the surrounding air isn’t “particularly moist,” it likely won’t significantly intensify, meteorologists said.

Models suggest whatever develops will be very close to No. Carolina by Monday. How strong is not yet known. Eventually it runs into the jet where it could head east or west. Much to monitor. pic.twitter.com/q5FFXtVh8N — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 16, 2020

Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are possible in North Carolina on Monday, and dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

A tropical storm warning was issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast, from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

