Tropic Ocean, Delta team up to take supplies to Marsh Harbour, evacuate residents

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two airline companies joined forces to carry out a rescue and return mission to Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

Tropic Ocean Airways teamed up with Delta to bring relief supplies to the hurricane-ravaged island nation, Sunday.

Their plan was to drop off the supplies, then take more than 200 Bahamians from that area to Nassau.

Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews helped load the supplies into the plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Officials said teams of doctors and military personnel will help distribute the supplies once they reach Marsh Harbour.

