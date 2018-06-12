Triples graduate high school with summa cum laude, 4.0 GPAs

McDONOUGH, Ga. (WSVN) – Triplets in Georgia not only graduated high school at the same time — they did so with high honors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Kolby, Sydney and Kendall Belcher graduated from Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia, with summa cum laude, 4.0 GPAs and were dual-enrolled. The siblings will begin their freshman year of college with credits they earned while in high school.

Georgia triplets graduate with summa cum laude honors https://t.co/XVMryXw2uQ pic.twitter.com/Ov4T6UEhUH — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) June 9, 2018

Cathey Belcher said she is happy for her kids.

“I’m very happy and proud of them,” Belcher told the Henry Herald.

Each of the siblings began their education at 3 years old.

“They knew they were expected to do their best and never settle for a B or C grade when they could get an A,” said Belcher.

Kolby and Sydney Belcher are expected to attend Georgia State University. Kendall Belcher will reportedly head to Gordon State College in Georgia.

