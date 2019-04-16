Trio of eagles consisting of 2 dads, 1 mom caring for eaglets in Mississippi River nest

THOMSON, Ill. (AP) — A nontraditional family of bald eagles is caring for three eaglets that hatched this spring in a nest along the Mississippi River near Fulton, Illinois.

A webcam is allowing fans around the world to watch the interactions of the trio — two males and a female.

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s true for wildlife too! Meet a breeding trio of bald eagles that live along the Upper Mississippi River in Illinois: https://t.co/jFk4Q4zqL0 pic.twitter.com/ePosUkw6uT — USFWS Midwest Region (@USFWSMidwest) March 15, 2019

Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, which set up the webcam in 2011, named the males Valor I and Valor II. The female was named Starr.

The original trio formed in 2013 after the female that was then in the nest chose a new mate. Although Valor I was replaced by Valor II, he hung around the nest throughout the breeding season. In 2017, the female was killed by another eagle.

The two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.

Starr arrived later that year. Three eggs laid by Starr hatched this spring.

