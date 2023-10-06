With Halloween just weeks away, it’s time for the community to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters, but what sweets are the most popular to give away?

The answer may not surprise you: Reese’s Cups have taken the crown as America’s top Halloween candy, and they’ve claimed this coveted title in states like Florida, Kentucky, and New Hampshire.

In a report by Candystore.com, data was gathered based on bulk candy sales to determine the most beloved Halloween candies across the country. Reese’s Cups emerged as the nationwide favorite, celebrated for their delectable combination of chocolate and peanut butter.

However, the competition was fierce, with M&M’s taking the runner-up position in the Halloween candy hierarchy. Meanwhile, the fiery Hot Tamales secured third place.

In Florida, Skittles came in second place and Hot Tamales were in third place.

Candy corn, a classic Halloween treat, staged a surprising comeback, making its way back into the top ten candies. Remarkably, candy corn earned the title of Utah’s favorite Halloween candy.

According to the national retail federation, Halloween candy spending is expected to reach $3.6 billion this year.

